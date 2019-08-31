Representative image
Study says teenagers drink a bathtub of sugary drinks a year

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, drink almost a bathtub full of sugary drinks on average a year, claim researchers.
The figures, calculated from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey data, shed light on the extreme sugar consumption of UK teenagers and children.
Worryingly, four to 10-year-olds are drinking the equivalent of almost half a bathtub full of sugary drinks each year.
Adults and young children consume twice the maximum recommended amount of added sugar. And 11 to 18-year-olds eat and drink three times the recommended limit, with sugary drinks being their main source of added sugar.
Obese children are around five times more likely to grow into obese adults, and carrying too much weight increases the risk of cancer as well as other diseases.
A recent Cancer Research UK report showed that a 20p per litre sugar tax could prevent 3.7 million cases of obesity over the next decade.
"It's shocking that teenagers are drinking the equivalent of a bathtub of sugary drinks a year. We urgently need to stop this happening and the good news is that the Government's sugar tax will play a crucial role in helping to curb this behaviour," said, Alison Cox, director of prevention at Cancer Research UK.
"The ripple effect of a small tax on sugary drinks is enormous, and it will give soft drinks companies a clear incentive to reduce the amount of sugar in drinks. When coupled with the Government's plan to reduce sugar in processed food, we could really see an improvement to our diets," concluded Cox. (ANI)

