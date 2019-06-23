"The results should be a wake-up call for life on our planet," said Yuta Notsu, the lead author of the study.
"The results should be a wake-up call for life on our planet," said Yuta Notsu, the lead author of the study.

Superflare may end Earth one day

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Earth could continue to host life as long as the sun does not experience a massive burst of energy called a superflare, a recent study claims.
Astronomers probing the edges of the Milky Way have in recent years observed some of the most brilliant pyrotechnic displays (a firework display) in the galaxy called superflares, says the study, published in the journal of 'The Astrophysical.'
These events occur when stars, for reasons that scientists still don't understand, eject huge bursts of energy that can be seen from hundreds of light years away. Until recently, researchers assumed that such explosions occurred mostly on stars that, unlike Earth's, were young and active.
Now, new research shows with more confidence than ever before that superflares can occur on older, quieter stars like our own may be more rarely, or about once every few thousand years.
"The results should be a wake-up call for life on our planet," said Yuta Notsu, the lead author of the study.
If a superflare erupted from the sun, Earth would likely sit in the path of a wave of high-energy radiation. Such a blast could disrupt electronics across the globe, causing widespread blackouts and shorting out communication satellites in orbit.
"Our study shows that superflares are rare events. But there is some possibility that we could experience such an event in the next 100 years or so," added Notsu.
"When our sun was young, it was very active because it rotated very fast and probably generated more powerful flares. But we didn't know if such large flares occur on the modern sun with very low frequency," he added.
To find out, Notsu and an international team of researchers turned to many data. Over a series of studies, the group used those instruments to narrow down a list of superflares that had come from 43 stars that resembled our sun. The researchers then subjected those rare events to a rigorous statistical analysis.
It all concluded age matters. Based on the team's calculations, younger stars tend to produce the most superflares. But older stars like our sun, now a respectable 4.6 billion years old, aren't off the hook. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Cigarette consumption high in low-and-middle-income countries

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Cigarette consumption has increased in low-and-middle-income countries, say recent studies, which have been published in the 'British Medical Journal' (BMJ).

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Here's how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): As part of a recent study, a team of researchers examined how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Climate change affects crops in India: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): India's grain crops are vulnerable to climate changes and yields from rice, experience larger declines during extreme weather conditions, found Kyle Davis Environmental data scientist at Columbia University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:03 IST

How is unrecycled plastic affecting environment?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Recycling plastic waste can significantly help the environment. But how much of the plastic we use is being recycled and in the right way? How much of it is ending up in the environment or landfills and are causing newer problems that are difficult to fix?

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:01 IST

Squids could survive under climate change: Study

Washington DC [USA], June 17 (ANI): While climate change and increasing pollution continues to haunt human beings, squids have nothing to worry about.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 16:27 IST

Satellite imagery can improve earthquake monitoring

Washington DC [USA], June 17 (ANI): A new study has found that the satellite imagery gathered from each earthquake provided new information, which improved the analysis of its impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 13:02 IST

President Trump says he doesn't 'particularly believe' in UFOs existence

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): American president Donald Trump admitted of being sceptical for the existence of UFOs (unidentified flying object), even after he was briefed on its sightings by Navy pilots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:54 IST

Table salt compound spotted on Jupiter's moon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that the visible yellow pattern on the surface of Jupiter's moon -- Europa -- is actually sodium chloride, an ingredient we use on a daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:33 IST

Feathers came before birds, finds study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): A new study has discovered that feathers came into being around 100 million years before birds, thus changing our understanding of feathers themselves, their functions and their role in evolution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:27 IST

Caregivers of dementia patients can benefit from Virtual Reality

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Cases of dementia in care homes are on a rise, but carers are often associated with a lack of empathy towards their patients.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:51 IST

Why do people get addicted to cannabis?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Ever wondered why some cannabis users develop an addiction while others don't? Well, recent research has the answer. The study has claimed that a shift from reward-driven use to habit-driven use is what makes the users addicted to cannabis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Talking about energy-efficient things to friend, neighbor can...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): While there have been many predictions about climate change and ways to address the same in the headlines lately, talking to a friend or neighbour about an energy-efficient things and taking initiatives at an individual level could do a much better job in reforming

Read More
iocl