Dry traditional water sources
Dry traditional water sources

Sustainability is the key to save water

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Like many other places, villages around Thar Desert have also been pushed to extreme conditions due to lack of water and soaring temperatures.
The severity has left people in rural areas disturbed, but not distracted, making Thar the only desert in the world with an abundant density of life.
In areas near the desert, salty water is extracted from beneath the earth and sweet waterfalls from the sky. However, the dense rainfall makes the desert a swamp with the entire area becoming prone to turning into a saline lake.
Luckily, people around the region have moulded their lives according to the available resources, by mutually cooperating with other species as well. They have created unique treasures of water storage for themselves, their animals (especially cattle) and for future generations in order to move ahead smoothly.
Surprisingly, in some parts of the country, even where there is more rainfall than Thar Desert, people face scarcity of drinking water as they waste the source in abundance while people of the desert avoid the situation by judiciously utilising water.
For instance, people from other areas pull underground water from heavy capacity-powered pumps developing the culture of tap water and ultimately forgetting the value of water. Whereas, residents of villages around the Thar Desert walk miles and miles just to fetch a jar of water.
Who is to be blamed for the wastage? People or the government, who in the last five to six decades provided water to the people, making them forget the traditional water sources as well as making them eyewitnesses to their own methods of wasting water.
Other than wasting water at homes, people also ruined natural or traditional water sources. In cities of Rajasthan such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Pali and Jalore traditionally harvested rainwater storage, ponds, rivers, streams, Kunds (small ponds), Baavdis (stepwell), pure artistic ponds made of lime and stone had been all destroyed by the villagers by filling them with soil and garbage.
Unfortunately, they have now become places of illegal mining. The courtyard of the house well known for its cleanliness is now used to get rid of dead animals and trash.
An eyewitness, who saw the construction process of ponds, other water sources and the wastage caused due to it, took to his book 'Aaj Bhi Khare Hai Talaab' to share some of his experiences.
"Hundreds and thousands of ponds did not appear from oblivion. There were some who commissioned work for these ponds and there were many who actually constructed hundreds and thousands of them. But in the last two hundred years they have been turned into zero by those who have learned a little from the new education," wrote late Anupam Mishra.
Perhaps this is a time shift. The new generation that measures the world with a snap of a finger has seen these water sources being turned into garbage dumps in villages; they have seen water only out of taps or in bottles. They are least concerned about these water sources, nor do they drink water from them. Due to the lack of communication between the two generations in regard to knowledge and culture, the gap between them has widened
Time has changed; nature is changing and weather patterns are changing too. In the desert, there is no crisis of water. The method of harvesting rainwater is in the doldrums. There could be a crisis of water when there is disruption in the supply of water through canals and pipelines.
There is no reason why old water sources can't be restored; it is only a lack of will. Lately, the government, civil society organisations, and media establishments have started taking care of traditional old water sources, harvesting rainwater, organising the society to spread awareness on water issues and are driving a campaign to build a unit, ten units, hundreds of thousands of units of these water sources.
The government has created the Ministry of Water Resources. By combining manpower and hydropower, society has the opportunity to revive the traditional water sources. To rejuvenate these sources, to hand over these priceless treasures into the hands of the future generation, there is a need to raise thousands of hands again so that the coming seven generations can live with four million species of living beings.
The views expressed in the above article are that of Dilip Bidawat of Charkha Development Communication Network. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:41 IST

Scientists identify way to increase sustainability of manufactured soils

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): A combination of waste materials supplemented with a product of biomass could help in the search for high-quality soils, suggests a new study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Elephant extinction may raise carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Forest elephants engineer the ecosystem of the entire central African forest, but their catastrophic decline toward extinction has catastrophic implications for carbon policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Shared e-scooters aren't as environmentally friendly as other...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): People who think electric scooters or e-scooters are environmentally friendly, take note!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:27 IST

Scientists identify new approach for converting carbon dioxide...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Scientists have identified a new approach for converting carbon dioxide to methane in one step in a single pot called 'one-pot catalysis system' thus eliminating an intermediate step usually needed in the reduction process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:02 IST

NASA discovers potentially habitable planet 31 light-years away

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): In what could be one of the biggest developments in the search for habitable planets, NASA has discovered a "Super-Earth" estimated to be about six times the size of our planet and located a mere 31 light-years away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:26 IST

Here's how barn owls can help advance navigation technology

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): While owls might not affect the human race significantly, these nocturnal species can form the basis of electronic navigation devices, a new study has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:06 IST

Ear 'tickle' therapy can slow ageing: Study

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Tickling ear with small electric current seems to rebalance the autonomic nervous system for the people over 55, potentially slowing down one of the effects of ageing, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 01:43 IST

Climate change disrupting plant-pollinator relationship: study

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): While plants rely on bees for pollination, bees need plants to supply nectar and pollen. Scientists have discovered that climate change is adversely affecting these mutualistic interactions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:04 IST

Here's how pufferfish got its wacky spines

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Pufferfishes are known for their peculiar and extreme skin structure, but how they came to possess the spikes on the body known as spines remained a mystery. Recently researchers identified the genes responsible for the evolution and development of pufferfish spin

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:51 IST

Study highlights noticing one driving hazard leads to other...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): People who notice one traffic hazard are less likely to notice other hazards, says a recent study. The finding applies both on the driver training and the development of automated vehicle safety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:45 IST

Impose fees on producers to reduce greenhouse gas: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Research recommends that imposing fees on energy producers that emit greenhouse gas can improve the health and financial well-being of the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:36 IST

Researchers develop wearable device that will deliver opioid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Researchers are developing a device that will detect opioid overdose and automatically deliver naloxone, a drug known to reverse deadly effects.

Read More
iocl