Representative Image
Representative Image

Switching to renewable energy can drive up energy poverty: Study

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Switching to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels can help reduce carbon emissions but at the expense of increased energy inequality, claims a study.
The study published in the journal 'Energy Research & Social Science' found that renewable energy consumption reduces carbon emissions more effectively when it occurs in a context of increasing inequality. Conversely, it reduces emissions to a lesser degree when occurring in a context of decreasing inequality.
The study of 175 nations from 1990 to 2014 supports previous claims by researchers who argue that renewable energy consumption may be indirectly driving energy poverty.
Energy poverty is when a household has no or inadequate access to energy services such as heating, cooling, lighting, and use of appliances due to a combination of factors: low income, increasing utility rates, and inefficient buildings and appliances.
Julius McGee, an author of the study said that in nations like the United States where fossil fuel energy is substituted for renewable energy as a way to reduce carbon emissions, it comes at the cost of increased inequality. That's because the shift to renewable energy is done through incentives such as tax subsidies.
"People who are just making ends meet and can barely afford their energy bills will make a choice between food and their energy," McGee said. "We don't think of energy as a human right when it actually is. The things that consume the most energy in your household -- heating, cooling, refrigeration -- are the things you absolutely need."
Alternatively, in poorer nations, renewable sources of electricity have been used to alleviate energy poverty. In rural areas in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, a solar farm can give the agrarian community access to electricity that historically never had access to energy, McGee said.
"That's not having any impact on carbon dioxide emissions because those rural communities never used fossil fuels in the first place," he said.
"We really need to think more holistically about how we address renewable energy," McGee said. "We need to be focusing on addressing concerns around housing and energy poverty before we actually think about addressing climate change within the confines of a consumer sovereignty model." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:22 IST

Coral reefs shifting away from equator, researchers point out

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): The number of young corals on tropical reefs has declined by 85 per cent - and doubled on subtropical reefs - during the last four decades.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Researchers recommend keeping Cheetahs in zoological gardens to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): In a recent study pertaining to the decreasing amount of Cheetahs all around the world, researchers have found that the age of mothers' at the first pregnancy is the decisive factor which comes in way of their reproduction. In order to tackle that, researchers reco

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:31 IST

Do climate fluctuations affect global crop yields?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): A recent study has estimated the degree to which different modes of climate variability cause volatility in the global and regional production of corn, wheat, and soy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:35 IST

Climate change, deforestation pushing tropical species towards extinction

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Climate change and deforestation are two major phenomena that are pushing tropical species towards extinction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:17 IST

Some corals can survive in acidified ocean conditions

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Out of many corals which face survival risk because of rising acidity of the oceans, Caribbean coral species can survive and grow under the rising carbon dioxide levels, found researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:55 IST

Octopus arms may have minds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A research studying the behavior and neuroscience of octopuses suggests that the mollusc's arms may have minds of their own.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Greenland may become ice-less by the year 3000: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): The effects of global warming may melt the ice sheet of Greenland and increase global sea level by the year 3000, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:50 IST

Dog eyes evolved to better communicate with humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A recent study which compared anatomy and behaviour of dogs and wolves discovered that they have evolved new muscles around the eyes to better communicate with humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:18 IST

Monkeys facing extinction threat due to climate change, claims study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): There are several animals that are at the risk of extinction because of climate change, and monkeys living in South America are among these.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:02 IST

Easy method to detect life-threatening foodborne infections found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a new, ultrasensitive, light-based method (chemiluminescence) for the direct detection of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, responsible for life-threatening foodborne infections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:50 IST

Honeybees responsible for decreasing population of bumblebees: study

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): There are several species that are staring at the risk of extinction. One such species is that of bumblebees that are on the verge of extinction because of diseases spread by domestic honeybees, reports a recent study.

Read More
iocl