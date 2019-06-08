Representative Image
Representative Image

Talking about energy-efficient things to friend, neighbor can alter climate outcomes

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): While there have been many predictions about climate change and ways to address the same in the headlines lately, talking to a friend or neighbour about an energy-efficient things and taking initiatives at an individual level could do a much better job in reforming the situation, according to a new study.
The findings were published in the Journal 'PLoS Computational Biology'.
"Human behaviour affects natural systems including climate, and that climate systems, in turn, affect behaviour," said Madhur Anand, senior author.
"But social processes are often neglected in climate models," she added.
The researchers believe much of the answer to solving the problem of climate change, lies in coupling climate change models with social learning, or how learning from others affects our opinions or actions.
Anand said, "We've studied everything from pest management to forest sustainability to human disease spread and found that human behaviour is key. So we decided to apply the framework to climate science."
For this new study, they combined a common climate prediction model with a new human behaviour model to look at interactions.
They found that social learning about mitigation strategies such as hearing that a friend has bought a new hybrid car or adopted a plant-based diet can influence social norms in ways that ultimately affect climate outcomes.
The more people become mitigators through social learning such as attending town hall meetings, taking courses or talking with neighbours, she said, "the faster the population will switch, and that will have a direct effect on reducing CO2 emissions."
Anand said the socio-climate model suggests the best approach combines high social learning rates with novel mitigation measures such as government regulation or technology development.
Co-author Thomas Bury said, "Our socio-climate model indicates that an increase in social media and other campaigns to raise awareness, such as climate marches and international reports, should ideally be followed by governmental and other incentives to reduce carbon emissions."
The model also found that social variables are far more important than geophysical like surface heat reflectivity, plant respiration etc.
"By looking at unique aspects of humans, maybe we can tap into these aspects to lead to the dramatic and widespread change that is urgently needed," she opined. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:22 IST

Researchers discover how tides trigger earthquakes

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): A new study has uncovered that even the slightest stress can set off tidally triggered earthquakes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:33 IST

Researchers discover sensors which can detect food spoilage

Washington DC [USA], June 6 (ANI): A recent study discovered new sensors which could help in detecting food spoilage and reduce wastage of food for supermarkets and consumers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:21 IST

Bees can connect symbols to numbers, finds study

Washington DC [USA], June 6 (ANI): After learning that bees can understand zero and do basic math, researchers have now discovered that these tiny insects may be capable of connecting symbols to numbers as well.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:02 IST

New artificial intelligence algorithm to identify reason behind...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): While a baby's cry can worry a parent, at the same time it can be irritating too. A group of researchers in the US has come up with a new artificial intelligence method which is capable of identifying and differentiating normal and abnormal cries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:30 IST

Improvements in water quality could off-set climate change...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 4 : A study by Cardiff University's Water Research Institute and the University of Vermont has suggested that the ecological impact of climate change on rivers could be minimised by improving the quality of water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:33 IST

New design of laundry packet risky for children

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Traditional laundry detergent packaging is a safer alternative than the new one as it poses a risk to adults with developmental disabilities and young children, who might swallow the detergent accidentally, observed researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:24 IST

Light at night harmful for amphibians

Washington D.C [USA], June 2 (ANI): While exposure to light at night might be convenient for human beings, it has a harmful effect on the amphibian population, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds, researchers discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Have you ever wondered where precious diamonds come from? It is most likely made out of recycled seabed cooked deep in the Earth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:34 IST

Impacts from weather calamities, flooding shape climate beliefs

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Previous studies highlighted that individuals who have experienced calamities like hurricanes, catastrophic flooding or others are more likely to be concerned about climate change. However, a new study added that not all severe weather impacts carry the same effect

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:32 IST

Mass die-off of puffin birds linked to climate change

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Birds like puffins are dying in alarming numbers owing to climate change, suggests researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:46 IST

Researchers find a way to retrieve forgotten memory

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While the brain is a complex organ to understand, a new study highlights a certain region in the brain which has a key role in recalling memory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:36 IST

Climate change affecting food production globally

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While climate change might find a close association with rising sea levels or high air pollution, a new study shows that climate change has affected the production of world's top ten crops in certain regions.

Read More
iocl