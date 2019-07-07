Representative image
Representative image

The earth is running out of sand: study

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): The importance of sand in the developing world cannot be neglected. We need it to build the houses we live in, make glasses we drink from and to create computers we work on, and yet it is being extracted faster than it can be replaced, say researchers.
In a study published in the journal of Nature, a group of scientists highlighted the urgent need for a global agenda for sand, which is our most overlooked natural resource.
Rapid urbanisation and global population growth have fuelled the demand for sand and gravel, with between 32 and 50 billion tons extracted globally each year.
"From 2000-2100 it is projected there will be a 300 per cent increase in sand demand and a 400 per cent increase in prices. We urgently require a monitoring programme to address the current data and knowledge gap, and thus fully assess the magnitude of sand scarcity. It is up to the scientific community, governments, and policymakers to take the steps needed to make this happen," said Mette Bendixen, one of the researchers of the study.
A lack of oversight and monitoring is leading to unsustainable exploitation, planning, and trade. Removal of sand from rivers and beaches has far-reaching impacts on ecology, infrastructure, national economies and the livelihoods of the 3 billion people who live along the world's river corridors.
Illegal sand mining has been documented in 70 countries across the globe, and battles over sand have reportedly killed hundreds in recent years, including local citizens, police officers, and government officials.
"Politically and socially, we must ask: If we can send probes to the depths of the oceans or the furthest regions of the solar system, is it too much to expect that we possess a reliable understanding of sand mining in the world's great rivers, and on which so much of the world's human population, rely? Now is the time to commit to gaining such knowledge by fully grasping and utilizing the new techniques that are at our disposal" said Jim Best, another researcher of the study.
In order to move towards globally sustainable sand extraction, the authors argue that we must fully understand the occurrence of sustainable sources and reduce current extraction rates and sand needs, by recycling concrete and developing an alternative to sand (such as crushed rocks or plastic waste materials). This will rely on knowledge of the location and extent of sand mining, as well as the natural variations in sand flux in the world's rivers.
"The fact that sand is such a fundamental component of modern society, and yet we have no clear idea of how much sand we remove from our rivers every year, or even how much sand is naturally available, makes ensuring this industry is sustainable very, very difficult. It's time that sand was given the same focus on the world stage as other global commodities such as oil, gas and precious metals" said Chris Hackney, fellow researcher.
"The issue of sand scarcity cannot be studied in geographical isolation as it has worldwide implications. The reality and size of the problem must be acknowledged and action must be taken on a global stage. In a rapidly changing world, we cannot afford blind spots," concluded Lars L. Iversen, one of the researchers. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:02 IST

Easy method to detect life-threatening foodborne infections found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a new, ultrasensitive, light-based method (chemiluminescence) for the direct detection of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, responsible for life-threatening foodborne infections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:50 IST

Honeybees responsible for decreasing population of bumblebees: study

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): There are several species that are staring at the risk of extinction. One such species is that of bumblebees that are on the verge of extinction because of diseases spread by domestic honeybees, reports a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:31 IST

Birds three times larger than Ostrich existed in Taurida Cave,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that early Europeans lived alongside some of the largest known birds ever, which could have been the source of meat for early humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Earth has ample space to plant trees, save climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that the process of reforestation around the world would be the most effective method to combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Plastic pollution threatens ocean animals: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Every day our environment is being threatened by endless plastic pollution in the ocean, resulting to which hundreds of sharks and rays are found tangled in plastic waste, reported a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:02 IST

Scientists develop camera to see polarised light, study...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Scientists at the Harvard John A. Paulson of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a compact and portable camera that can capture polarised light and help in the study of atmospheric chemistry, and detect camouflaged objects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:07 IST

Astronomers working on technologies that may help battling...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): It might sound uncanny but astronomers are working to design technologies that could help in battling against breast and skin cancer. The science behind the technology is based on light!

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Play video game with friends using only your minds

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): A recent study updated the telepathic communication leading to a method that allows three people to work together to solve a problem using only their minds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:11 IST

Music can help student score better in math, science, and English

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Music has proved to be beneficial in many ways but now a recent study discovered a new benefit of it, according to which high school students who take music courses score significantly better on math, science and English exams than their non-musical peers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Using AI to better predict the weather

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Accurate weather predictions are vital for everyone to plan their daily or long term activities. Improving the current model the researchers developed a new technology that can help forecasters recognise potential severe storms more quickly and accurately.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

National Exhibition on Science and Technology: Students showcase...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): School students here participated in the National Exhibition on Science and Technology and presented some commendable innovations including a prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores and a home-made incubator to hatch eggs.

Read More
iocl