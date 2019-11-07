Representative Image
Representative Image

Trees - a feasible option for cutting down air pollution around factories

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Planting trees around landscapes near factories and other pollution sources, is found to cut down air pollution by 27 per cent, a more viable and cheaper option than using technology.
The study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, highlighted that it is the plants and not technologies for cleaning the air near a number of industrial sites, roadways, power plants, commercial boilers and oil and gas drilling sites, that too in cheaper ways.
In fact, researchers found that in 75 per cent of the counties analyzed, it was cheaper to use plants to mitigate air pollution than it was to add technological interventions - things like smokestack scrubbers - to the sources of pollution.
"The fact is that traditionally, especially as engineers, we don't think about nature; we just focus on putting technology into everything," said lead author Bhavik Bakshi, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at The Ohio State University.
"And so, one key finding is that we need to start looking at nature and learning from it and respecting it. There are win-win opportunities if we do - opportunities that are potentially cheaper and better environmentally," added Bakshi.
The analysis found that for one specific sector - industrial boilers - technology is cheaper at cleaning the air than ecosystem upgrades. And for the manufacturing industry - a broad sector - both ecosystems and technology could offer cost savings, depending on the type of factory.
To start understanding the effect that trees and other plants could have on air pollution, the researchers collected public data on air pollution and vegetation on a county-by-county basis across the lower 48 states. Then, they calculated what adding additional trees and plants might cost.
Their calculations included the capacity of current vegetation - including trees, grasslands and shrublands - to mitigate air pollution. They also considered the effect that restorative planting - bringing the vegetation cover of a given county to its county-average levels - might have on air pollution levels.
Researchers found that restoring vegetation reduced air pollution an average of 27 per cent across the counties. This figure varies by county and region - consider, for example, a county in the desert of Nevada and a county in the farmlands of Ohio.
Their research did not calculate the direct effects plants might have on ozone pollution, because, Bakshi said, the data on ozone emissions is lacking.
The analysis also didn't consider whether certain species of trees or plants would better "scrub" pollution from the air, though Bakshi said it is likely that the species of plant would make a difference in air quality.
They found that adding trees or other plants could lower air pollution levels in both urban and rural areas, though the success rates varied depending on, among other factors, how much land was available to grow new plants and the current air quality.
"The thing that we are interested in is basically making sure that engineering contributes positively to sustainable development. And one big reason why engineering has not done that is because engineering has kept nature outside of its system boundary," Bakshi said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:51 IST

Study reveals dietary fibre that effectively purifies carbon nanotubes

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): A new study has discovered a cheaper method that can easily and effectively separate two types of carbon nanotubes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:34 IST

New printer produces 3D holograms: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): A printer capable of producing digital 3D holograms with a high level of detail and realistic colour have been developed by researchers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:03 IST

World is facing extensive insect decline: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): A recent study reveals that in the past decade many insect species have decreased by one third, affecting the grasslands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:54 IST

Research develops new way to remove carbon dioxide from air

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): A study has found out a new way of removing carbon dioxide from a stream of air that could prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:38 IST

This chemical can help plants remain green throughout the year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): A study has found that a new chemical may help plants to hold onto water and prevent crop loss during drought.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:29 IST

Artificial Intelligence can detect diabetic eye

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Taking science to the next level, researchers have found that an automated artificial intelligence (AI) screening system is now capable of accurately discovering diabetic retinopathy 95.5 per cent of the time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:34 IST

New technique in drone camera helps separate living from the dead

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Using new technology, researchers have discovered a computer vision system capable of spotting survivors in disaster zones from a distance of 4 to 8 metres.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:38 IST

Artificial leaf successfully produces clean gas!

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Researchers have developed an 'artificial leaf' that uses only sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce a gas that is currently produced from fossil fuels and which can eventually be used to develop a sustainable liquid fuel alternative to petrol.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:58 IST

Here's how plants can remain green throughout the year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): A new chemical may help plants to hold onto water and prevent crop loss during drought, says a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Researchers close to developing short-term earthquake forecast system

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A recent discovery by researchers can help them develop short-term earthquake forecast so that people can be evacuated from the seismic impact zone quickly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:26 IST

There might be Earth-like planets in the universe

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): There's no denying the fact that Earth is the only habitable planet and one of its kind, but according to new evidence there may be numerous Earth-like planets in the universe!

Read More
iocl