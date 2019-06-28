Representative image
Representative image

Wearable smart material band provides insight into users' emotions

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): It is quite difficult to understand emotions but now with the help of a wrist band people can keep a tab on their feelings.
Smart wearable technology that changes colour, heats up, squeezes or vibrates as your emotions are heightened has the potential to help people with affective disorders better control their feelings, suggests a new study.
Researchers from Lancaster University have worked with smart materials on wrist-worn prototypes that can aid people diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorders in monitoring their emotions.
Wrist bands change colour depending upon the level of emotional arousal allows users to easily see or feel what is happening without having to refer to mobile or desktop devices.
"Knowing our emotions and how we can control them are complex skills that many people find difficult to master," said Muhammad Umair, the study's co-author.
"We wanted to create low-cost, simple prototypes to support understanding and engagement with real-time changes in arousal. The idea is to develop self-help technologies that people can use in their everyday life and be able to see what they are going through. Wrist-worn private affective wearables can serve as a bridge between mind and body and can really help people connect to their feelings," added Umair.
The researchers worked with thermochromic materials that change colour when heated up, as well as devices that vibrate or squeeze the wrist. Tests of the devices saw participants wearing the prototypes over the course of between eight and 16 hours, reporting between four and eight occasions each when it activated - during events such as playing games, working, having conversations, watching movies, laughing, relaxing and becoming scared.
A skin response sensor picked up changes in arousal - through galvanic skin response, which measures the electrical conductivity of the skin - and represented it through the various prototype designs. Those smart materials which were both instant and constant and which had a physical rather than visual output were most effective.
"Participants started to pay attention to their in-the-moment emotional responses, realising that their moods had changed quickly and understood what it was that was causing the device to activate. It was not always an emotional response, but sometimes other activities - such as taking part in exercise - could cause a reaction," said Umair.
"One of the most striking findings was that the devices helped participants started to identify emotional responses which they had been unable to beforehand, even after only two days," Umair remarked. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:06 IST

Think before using liquor bottles for decoration, it causes harm

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): We all love to preserve well-decorated liquor bottle. However, it comes with its own risk. Glass and enamelled decoration on bottles of beer, wines, and spirits contain harmful levels of the poisonous element including lead and cadmium, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:18 IST

Study reveals key cause for Himalayan earthquake rupture

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A new study has revealed the main cause behind the 2005 Himalayan rupture earthquake in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:25 IST

How the brain helps us make good or bad decisions

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Ever wonder what process does your brain follow when there is a decision to be made - good or bad? Yale researchers have found that three distinct circuits connecting to different brain regions are involved in making decisions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:28 IST

Cannabidiol shows promise as new antibiotic

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Cannabidiol, the main non-psychoactive chemical compound extracted from cannabis and hemp plant, is found to be active against Gram-positive bacteria including those cause serious infections, with a potency similar to established antibiotics, finds a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:04 IST

US military consumes more hydrocarbons than most countries,...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The US military is one of the largest climate polluters in history as it consumes a considerable about of non-renewable liquid fuels and emits more CO2e (carbon-dioxide equivalent) than most countries, recent findings claim.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:54 IST

Frozen sperm retains viability in outer space: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): According to recent research frozen sperm retains its viability in outer space conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:28 IST

Study finds how bubble turns into ice crystals

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The Internet is loaded with video of bubble turning into ice crystals, which has made the engineers wonder over what caused the phenomenon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Superflare may end Earth one day

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Earth could continue to host life as long as the sun does not experience a massive burst of energy called a superflare, a recent study claims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Cigarette consumption high in low-and-middle-income countries

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Cigarette consumption has increased in low-and-middle-income countries, say recent studies, which have been published in the 'British Medical Journal' (BMJ).

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Here's how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): As part of a recent study, a team of researchers examined how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Climate change affects crops in India: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): India's grain crops are vulnerable to climate changes and yields from rice, experience larger declines during extreme weather conditions, found Kyle Davis Environmental data scientist at Columbia University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:03 IST

How is unrecycled plastic affecting environment?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Recycling plastic waste can significantly help the environment. But how much of the plastic we use is being recycled and in the right way? How much of it is ending up in the environment or landfills and are causing newer problems that are difficult to fix?

Read More
iocl