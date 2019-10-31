Representative Image
Representative Image

World is facing extensive insect decline: Study

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:03 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): A recent study reveals that in the past decade many insect species have decreased by one third, affecting the grasslands.
Various studies have already demonstrated that there are far fewer creatures chirping, buzzing, creeping and fluttering in German meadows today than 25 years ago.
"Previous studies, however, either focused exclusively on biomass, i.e. the total weight of all insects, or on individual species or species groups. The fact that a large part of all insect groups is actually affected has not been clear so far," said Dr Sebastian Seibold, a scientist with the Terrestrial Ecology Research Group at TUM.
In a large-scale biodiversity study, an international research team headed by scientists at TUM surveyed a large number of insect groups in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Baden-Wurttemberg between 2008 and 2017.
Now the team has published its analysis in the scientific journal -- Nature.
The researchers collected more than one million insects at 300 sites. They were able to prove that many of the nearly 2700 investigated species are in decline.
In recent years, certain rare species could no longer be found in some of the regions studied.
Both in forested areas and grasslands, the scientists counted about one third fewer insect species after 10 years.
"Before our survey, it was unclear whether and to what extent forests were affected by the insect decline as well," said Seibold.
Since 2008 they measured a decrease of approximately 40 per cent in insect biomass in the forests they studied.
In grasslands the results were even more alarming: at the end of the study period, the insect biomass decreased to only one-third of its former level.
"A decline on that scale over a period of just 10 years came as a complete surprise to us - it is frightening but fits the picture presented in a growing number of studies," said Wolfgang Weisser, professor of Terrestrial Ecology at TUM and a co-initiator of the cooperative project.
Every type of forest and grassland site studied by the team was affected: sheep pastures, meadows that are mowed and fertilised three to four times per year, forestry dominated coniferous forests and even unused forests in protected areas.
The researchers identified the biggest losses in grasslands surrounded by intensively farmed land, where the most heavily impacted species were those unable to travel far.
In the forested areas, by contrast, the hardest-hit insect groups were those that cover long distances.
"To decide whether it is a matter of the more mobile forest-dwelling species having more contact with agriculture, or whether it has something to do with living conditions in the forests, further study will be needed," said the former TUM researcher Dr Martin Gossner.
"Current initiatives to address insect losses are overly concerned with the cultivation of individual plots of land and operate independently of one another for the most part," said Dr Seibold. "To stop the decline, however, our results indicate that more coordination is needed at the regional and national levels." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:54 IST

Research develops new way to remove carbon dioxide from air

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): A study has found out a new way of removing carbon dioxide from a stream of air that could prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:38 IST

This chemical can help plants remain green throughout the year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): A study has found that a new chemical may help plants to hold onto water and prevent crop loss during drought.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:29 IST

Artificial Intelligence can detect diabetic eye

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Taking science to the next level, researchers have found that an automated artificial intelligence (AI) screening system is now capable of accurately discovering diabetic retinopathy 95.5 per cent of the time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:34 IST

New technique in drone camera helps separate living from the dead

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Using new technology, researchers have discovered a computer vision system capable of spotting survivors in disaster zones from a distance of 4 to 8 metres.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:38 IST

Artificial leaf successfully produces clean gas!

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Researchers have developed an 'artificial leaf' that uses only sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce a gas that is currently produced from fossil fuels and which can eventually be used to develop a sustainable liquid fuel alternative to petrol.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:58 IST

Here's how plants can remain green throughout the year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): A new chemical may help plants to hold onto water and prevent crop loss during drought, says a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Researchers close to developing short-term earthquake forecast system

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A recent discovery by researchers can help them develop short-term earthquake forecast so that people can be evacuated from the seismic impact zone quickly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:26 IST

There might be Earth-like planets in the universe

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): There's no denying the fact that Earth is the only habitable planet and one of its kind, but according to new evidence there may be numerous Earth-like planets in the universe!

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Answer to renewable energy lies in the art of croissant making

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Sustainability is today's demand and there is no doubt in that. In a new study, researchers took inspiration from the art of croissant-making to find a possible solution for the sustainable energy problem.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:34 IST

Researchers discover 'stormquakes', earthquake-like seismic...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): In a new discovery, researchers have found what they have termed 'stormquakes' described as new geophysical phenomenon where a hurricane or any other strong storm can produce vibrations in the nearby ocean floor as strong as a magnitude 3.5 earthquake.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:23 IST

Artificial intelligence can accurately detect diabetic eye

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): In a new advancement in science, researchers have found that an automated; artificial intelligence (AI) screening system is capable of accurately discovering diabetic retinopathy 95.5 per cent of the times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:41 IST

Home designs speak about one's personality: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Corners of your home give insight into your personality along with highlighting some emotional experience, says study.

Read More
iocl