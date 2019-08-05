Brendon McCullum announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

He would be retiring from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing Global T20 Canada in which he is representing Toronto Nationals.

McCullum had previously bid adieu to international cricket on February 24, 2016.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement on Twitter and posted a statement, saying "It's been real".





McCullum has represented Otago Volts at the provincial level, the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, the Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

The player was also involved in the Caribbean Premier League and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Earlier this year on February 4, he had announced his retirement from Big Bash League. He represented Brisbane Heat and played 34 matches for the side, scoring 990 runs, including nine fifties.

McCullum had led the Kiwi side to the finals of the 2015 World Cup. The side was defeated by Australia in the summit clash.

He also holds the record for scoring the fastest century in Test cricket as he had registered a ton from just 54 balls against Australia in 2016. (ANI)

