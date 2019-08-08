Colin Ackermann becomes first seven-wicket taker in T-20

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann stunned the world with his record-breaking bowling performance against Birmingham Bears as he became the first-ever seven-wicket taker in the T20 cricket on Wednesday.

South African all-rounder Ackermann returned to the figure of 7-18 in the last game against Birmingham Bears in T20 Blast at Leicester.

Batting first, Leicestershire scored a massive total of 189 with a loss of six wickets. HJ Swindells and LJ Hill scored half-centuries 63 and 58 respectively for Leicestershire.

Chasing a target of 190, Birmingham Bears were bundled out for 134 due to the impressive performance of Ackermann.

28-year-old who bowls off-spin introduced himself in the bowling attack in third over and he made an immediate impact by getting rid of Michael Burgress for 10 in the same over.

He scalped six more wickets in 14th and 16th over of the game. Ackermann's victims include Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Sam Hain, Henry Brookes, and Jeetan Patel. Leicestershire won the match by 55 runs.

Ackermann surpassed Malaysia's Arul Suppiah record of 6/5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.

"Never in a million years did I expect to set a bowling record - I'm a batting all-rounder," ICC quoted Ackermann as saying.

"It was the first time it has turned at Grace Road, so I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce. Even if it turns a couple of centimetres, it's an advantage. I tried to get the batters to hit into the biggest part of the field into the wind and just mix my pace up a little," he added. (ANI)

