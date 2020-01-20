11 arrested for betting on third ODI between India and Australia

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch on Sunday busted a betting racket and arrested 11 persons.

The bets were being placed on the third ODI between India and Australia.

Bets worth Rs. 2 crores had been placed.

Police seized 70 mobile phones, two TVs, registers and seven laptops.

India secured a seven-wicket win in the match and clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Australia. (ANI)

