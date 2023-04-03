"170 runs on such small ground is not great": MI bowling coach Shane Bond after defeat against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that 170 runs which was posted by Mumbai against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game in the IPL was not enough to defend on "such a small ground."

Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 and Faf du Plessis' blistering 73 guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday to kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with a victory.

Mumbai Indians haven't won the first game of the season since 2012, and have won the title five times in the interim.

Bowling coach Bond addressed the media on behalf of the team, beginning with his honest assessment of the score that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers and "how we could have maximized our chances."

"I think 170 runs on such a small ground is not great. We left runs out on the park. I think if we went 190-plus we had a chance. Then we just weren't as accurate with the ball as we needed to be," he said.



The Kiwi legend also stressed the crucial points where Mumbai possibly could have turned the contest in their favour. "We knew how important the opening partnership was to break, but we couldn't break it, and we couldn't even apply pressure for sustained periods. We lacked a little bit of control of the ball and Faf (Faf du Plessis) and Virat (Virat Kohli) played beautifully as well. So I suppose today, in all three phases, we were outplayed," Bond said.

Lessons were taught early on with the ball, with Mohammed Siraj at the forefront. Bond credited how crucial the RCB pacer's opening spell was in the game.

"You look at those first three overs from Siraj. He didn't give any width, he gave nothing up. He used his bouncer beautifully. He gave us nothing to hit, forced us in to take some shots, and got wickets from it," Bond added.

"We were always well behind. We had a long batting order, we tried to up the ante, and we got to 170. So I think for us, we know that if we can get a decent start, we can score all sorts of runs with the power that we have. But that opening spell was brilliant and too good for us today," the Mumbai bowling coach said.

The result aside, our bowling coach expressed his happy thoughts on soaking in the noise and the atmosphere of the IPL cricket returning to the home and away format.

"It was great to be back out on Chinnaswamy. With that atmosphere, we are just back into the traditional IPL. I think everyone missed it. Now we've got a few new players. They would have found it pretty intimidating but it's much better for the experience. I think everyone's just excited to be back into the traditional IPL. Even for me, standing out in the middle today, feeling that energy from the crowd and the noise was quite special," Bond added.

"You realise what you'd missed. I'm sure we'll be better in our first home match against Chennai in six days," he said. (ANI)

