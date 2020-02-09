171 international centuries caught in one frame!

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were spotted together at the nets session and were seen talking about the game.

Ponting and Tendulkar have a combined 171 international centuries between them, and the duo turned back the clock to revive cricketing memories for the fans of the game.

International Cricket Council posted a video of the meeting and captioned the post as: "61,840 runs, 171 centuries, 4 World Cup trophies in one frame"

.

Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries while Ponting registered 71.

In the bushfire relief fundraiser match, Tendulkar is the coach of Ponting XI.

In the match, Gilchrist XI won the bat flip and opted to bowl first.

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of the Big Bash League.

The match is being played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine

The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)