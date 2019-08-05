Defending champions and Australian cricketers with ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 trophy
Defending champions and Australian cricketers with ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 trophy

200 days to go until India take on Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:26 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India take on the defending champions Australia in the curtain-raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.
Australia will host two stand-alone T20 World Cups next year - women's (February 21 - March 8) and men's (October 18 - November 5) tournaments - to played across the country.
The finals of both the events will be held at the world's largest cricket stadium - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), giving the venue an opportunity to set a new world record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting fixture on March 8, 2020, International Women's Day.
Local Organising Committee of the event announced that leaders across Australia have pledged their support as '2020 Champions', each helping to inspire people to take part and continue the positive momentum in the sport for women and girls.
2020 Champions who have pledged their support includes, ICC T20 World Cup winning captain Alex Blackwell, Australian men's cricket team head coach Justin Langer, T20 World Cup winner and cricket commentator Lisa Sthalekar, and former Australian player and cricket commentator Melanie Jones.
"The fact there are two separate tournaments for women and men means cricket has two bites at the cherry to create a buzz, create heroes and inspire the next generation of players and supporters. With the final of the women's tournament set for International Women's Day at the MCG and the target set at selling out the venue, there's the potential for a history-making occasion right there," Langer said.
ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said the tournament is an opportunity to showcase equality through sport on the global stage.
"We've seen at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup what a powerful and uniting force major sporting events can be and we are humbled to have such inspirational leaders join together to help maximise the positive impact of Australia 2020. We look forward to welcoming our 2020 Champions and the broader community at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in just 200 days' time," Hockley said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:04 IST

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Florida T20I: Krunal Pandya credits fast bowlers for win against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): India left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya credited fast bowlers for guiding India to take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match T20Is against the West Indies here at Lauderhill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:59 IST

Florida T20I: All-round India defeat Windies by 22 runs

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:28 IST

First Ashes Test: Smith shines as Australia end day four in...

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Steve Smith scored his second century in the opening Test match of the ongoing Ashes on Sunday to put Australia in a dominant position after the conclusion of day four at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:56 IST

Manchester City defeats Liverpool, wins FA Community Shield

London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most number of sixes in T20Is

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:59 IST

Happy with my performance at Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat on winning gold

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal in the 53 kg category as she won the Poland Open on Sunday. After her victory, the wrestler said that she was happy with her performance in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Faf Du Plessis, Dane van Niekerk named 'South African Cricketer...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): Faf Du Plessis and Dane van Niekerk were named South African Cricketer of the Year in their respective categories at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function at Pretoria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:24 IST

Badminton fraternity applauds Rankireddy-Shetty feat in Thailand Open

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Badminton fraternity applauded Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their historic win in the Thailand Open on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Twitterati laud Steve Smith's century in Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As the Australian batsman Steve Smith scored his second century in the first Ashes Test against England, netizens praised his knock and showered their wishes on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bat first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Steve Smith becomes second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian batsman Steven Smith on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.

Read More
iocl