2005 Ashes stands out as special series: Shane Warne

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday said that 2005 Ashes will always stand out as a special series for him even though his side lost the urn for the first time in 18 years.

Warne posted a video on Instagram to talk about his favourite Ashes memories and he talked about all those moments that stand out in his career.

"Every Ashes series was special, it was outstanding. 2005 Ashes series stands out as a special series even though we lost, I played in nine Ashes series and it was the only one I lose. I think the sportsmanship and skill that was in display caught everyone's attention," Warne said in the video posted on Instagram.

"Ashes series has always been played in great spirit. We used to have beer in each other's dressing rooms after the close of play. I think that's what really stands out in my Ashes memories, those friendships have been made for life," he added.



England had won the Ashes after 18 years in 2005 after the hosts defeated Australia 2-1 in the five-match series.

Australia had won the opening Test at Lord's, but then the side went on to lose the second and fourth Test match.

Warne also said that playing the Test in front of his children was always special and he went on to make a special mention of the MCG Test during the 2006-07 Ashes.

"Playing in front of your children is always special, so the last Test I played at MCG was in front of my kids and it was special, I managed to take my 700th wicket there", Warne said.

Warne himself had an impeccable record in Ashes as he picked up 195 wickets from just 36 matches and this is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests. (ANI)

