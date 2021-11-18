2022 T20 World Cup will be Matthew Wade's international swansong

Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Australia's T20 World Cup hero Matthew Wade revealed that he played the final against New Zealand with a grade 2 side strain and added next year's World Cup on home soil will be his international swansong.

It was Wade's 17-ball 41 heroics that helped Australia in the semifinal chase against Pakistan and miraculously took them over the line -- to put them on course to winning their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

"I was a little bit worried the night before the game, for sure," Wade was quoted as saying as per cricket.com.au. "If I had woken up and I couldn't swing the bat, I wouldn't have played. But in my mind, they would have had to strap me to the bed. I was always going to go out there and play. But I wouldn't have played if there was a chance it was going to hurt the team."



The 33-year-old Wade, who has now lost his Test spot for the upcoming Ashes, has set his sights on Australia's T20 World Cup title defence on home soil - his last international assignment.

"That'll be my next motivation - hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title, and then I can sail off into the sunset. I certainly won't be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here," Wade revealed.

Wade, who is contracted with Tasmania and the Hurricanes for the next few years, plans to continue playing domestic cricket beyond next year's World Cup. (ANI)

