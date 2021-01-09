24 Windies Women cricketers to gather in Antigua for training camp

St John's [Antigua], January 9 (ANI): Twenty-four West Indies women cricketers will be gathering in Antigua from this weekend, for a training camp that bowls off on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

The camp will be the first face-to-face assignment with the players for new head coach Courtney Walsh and his technical support team, who will conduct a three-week high-performance program for a mixture of senior players and new faces.

"It's very gratifying that the camp can take place during this challenging Covid-19 period, as the players are excited about getting down to work. We have a good mixture of youth and experience coming into the camp and I'm especially looking forward to working with some of the younger talent we have coming through," Walsh said in an official Cricket West Indies (CWI) release.



Among the 24 players called up for the camp are some world-class performers: Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, and Shakera Selman.

Japhina Joseph a right-handed batter from St. Vincent and The Grenadines is the newest member to be invited to the training camp. She impressed the selectors during the CWI Under-19 tournament in 2019. All-rounder Qiana Joseph from Windward Islands makes a return to the training squad along with teenager Steffi Soogrim from Trinidad and Tobago.

CWI has been working closely with the Health Ministry and the Sports Ministry in Antigua and Barbuda to orchestrate logistics and agree with the safety protocols for the commencement and duration of the camp.

All players and support staff were tested twice with negative Covid-19 results before their arrival in Antigua. The players and support staff will train and live in a bio-secure bubble for the duration of the camp, during which they will have four more tests conducted.

Coach Walsh will be joined by an experienced team of qualified coaches including former West Indies players Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore, and the camp will be also overseen by High-Performance Manager, Graeme West. (ANI)

