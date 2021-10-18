32 players featuring in T20 World Cup drafted for Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): As many as 32 players, who have been drafted in the Abu Dhabi T10 franchises for the fifth season of the tournament, will be in action for their respective countries at the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The world is currently witnessing the biggest cricket carnival in the UAE with the T20 World Cup being held from October 17 to November 14 and thereafter the high-octane Abu Dhabi T10 will be played in the UAE capital from November 19 to December 4.

Explosive players such as Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed Mccoy, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, and Andre Fletcher will light up the stadium for the defending champions West Indies in the showpiece event.



Meanwhile, cricketers Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, and Jason Roy are set to play for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 champions England.

Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmed, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will represent Afghanistan, while Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, and Wanindu Hasaranga will play for the 2014 ICC World T20 champions, Sri Lanka.

Destructive players such as Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little will represent Ireland, meanwhile, Mohammed Saifuddin will feature in the Bangladesh team and David Wiese will play for the Namibia team in the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

