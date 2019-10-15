Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
4 Pakistan women cricketers to attend ACC coaching course

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:23 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): The four Pakistani women will be attending the three-day ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Level 1 coaching course, which will be held here from October 17 to 19.
Women registered for the first step in the future coaching roles include Abbottabad's Atika Sabir Khan, Lahore's Fareeha Mahmood, Shehla Bibi from Wah Cantt and Tasleem Bano from the Gaizer district of Gilgit Baltistan.
Fareeha is a current Pakistan international player, who featured in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018.
Other participants in the course, first of its kind, include representatives from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait (two), Malaysia, Maldives, Oman (two) and the United Arab Emirates.
Ali Zia, Senior General Manager - National Cricket Academy, and also a course instructor course said in a press release: "We have already organized two Level-2 courses in the past. The feedback given by ACC to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was commendable and it was marked as the best-ever organized so far."
"There is a certain standard set for the course, the participants will gain great benefit from the course, as it will provide them with an opportunity to go back to their countries and train young girls. The ACC's Test-playing countries are always there in the development of the associate countries and will continue to play an active role in the future," he added.
Sultan Rana, ACC's Events and Development Manager, said: "ACC is working with its member countries in the development of the game in the region. The ACC takes pride in hosting its inaugural women's level-1 course at NCA. The initiative was taken in the ACC's Development Committee meeting, which was chaired by Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani."
"Our purpose is to encourage more girls in this game, and the course will provide an opportunity to inspire them. It will also help the participants to go back to their homeland and play a part in the development of women's cricket," he added.
ACC Level 1 women's coaching course include players, namely, Atika Sabir Khan (Pakistan), Awatif Alqallaf (Kuwait), Dechen Wangmo (Bhutan), Elnaz Parvin (Iran), Emylia Eliani Binti Md Rahim (Malaysia), Fareeha Mahmood (Pakistan), Khadija Khalil (Kuwait), Mariyam Zoona (Maldives), Meera Bhanushali (Oman), Nawal Tahir Muhammad (Bahrain), Shamila Chathurika Ananda (UAE), Shanzzen Shahzad (Hong Kong), Shazia Rahman Zazai (Afghanistan), Shehla Bibi (Pakistan), Tasleem Bano (Pakistan), and Vaishali Jesrani (Oman). (ANI)

