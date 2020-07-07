48-year-old Pravin Tambe signed by TKR for CPL 2020

St John's [Antigua], July 7 (ANI): Forty-eight-year-old leg-spinner Pravin Tambe has been signed on by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

The spinner who has formerly represented Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was hired by TKR for USD 7,500, ESPNCricinfo reported.

In 2019, Tambe was also picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction, but the spinner was forced to withdraw later after the BCCI pulled him up for playing in unsanctioned cricket leagues like the T10 League.

Tambe was one of the two Indians in the CPL draft along with former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Asad Pathan, who found no takers.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, and Australian batsman Ben Dunk were the ones who headlined the CPL 2020 draft.

All three players picked up deals worth USD 130,000 each. The CPL is scheduled to be played in Trinidad and Tobago between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors, subject to permission from the local government.

Australian opener Chris Lynn was signed by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was picked up by defending champions Barbados Tridents.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi did not find any takers in the auction.

Squads of all the teams are as following:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Searles, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jessy Singh.

St Lucia Zouks: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Anrich Nortje, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jayangir.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Earlier, Chris Gayle had opted out of the CPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

The CPL has told all franchises to assemble their squads from August 1, with the players and support staff having to undergo a two-week period in quarantine. (ANI)

