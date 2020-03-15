'6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later' Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The 28-year-old Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Sunday announced his engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the bowler shared a picture with his partner and captioned the post, "6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.."



Unadkat has been in great touch as he led his state team, Saurashtra, to their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a first-innings lead win over Bengal in the final.

The pacer has scalped 67 dismissals at an average of 13.23, the most by a pacer in the history of the competition and the second-most overall.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday heaped praise on Unadkat and said that the pacer should now be included in Men in Blue's squad.

"I congratulate Saurashtra for their stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy, especially Unadkat, who bowled crucial spells and picked 67 wickets in the mega event," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

"He should be included in India's squad. In the IPL he had already proved himself and now he has shown how useful he can be in the longest format of the game," he added. (ANI)

