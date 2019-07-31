63 years to Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in single Test innings

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): It has been 63 years since English pacer Jim Laker's feat of becoming the first bowler to scalp all ten-wickets in a single Test match against Australia.

"#OnThisDay in 1956, Jim Laker became the first bowler to pick up wickets in a Test inning. He picked up a total of 10 wickets in that Test against Australia. Do you remember which other bowler has picked up 10 wickets in an innings?" ICC tweeted.



In 1956, Laker returned to the figure of 10-53 in a second innings of Ashes Test against Australia. In the first inning of the same match, he bagged nine wickets giving away just 37-runs.

Due to the remarkable performance in the game, England defeated Australia in the match by an innings and 170 runs.

In his 46-Test match long career, he scalped 193 wickets with an average of 21.24. Laker's had the best bowling figure of 10-53.

Laker also featured in 450 first-class matches and took 1944 wickets.

In the history of Test cricket, Indian spinner Anil Kumble is the second bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test inning. Kumble completed his feat against Pakistan at New Delhi in 1999, where he returned to the figure of 10-74. (ANI)

