A chance to pocket his wicket: Craig Ervine on Virat Kolhi ahead of India clash

Melbourne [Australia], November 5 (ANI): Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine mentioned that the chance to play with good batters like Virat Kohli is rare for them and it presents an opportunity for their bowlers to scalp wickets of one of the stalwarts of the game ahead of the team's clash against India on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean stated that the chance to play a top team like India on such a big stage and at an iconic venue like MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) is rare and the team would like to make the most of the opportunity.

"Not every day you get an opportunity to bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli. It is a chance to pocket his wicket. How often do you get to pocket the wicket of Virat Kohli? I am sure our fast bowlers will be raring to go, come tomorrow. Great opportunity to bowl at some of the best guys in the world," said Ervine while talking about the Zimbabwe bowlers up against the batters of the Indian cricket team who are in great form.

Ervine also mentioned the chance to make things difficult for India to qualify for the semi-finals by defeating India, creating an upset and said that the team orchestrated an upset against Pakistan and would like to do so against India.

"Beating Pakistan has given us a huge amount of belief and confidence and I don't think that it will change going into the game tomorrow. We would like to do so against India," said the Zimbabwe captain on their chances of winning against India.

The left-hander expressed his satisfaction over the team's performance in the T20 World Cup and said that the team came with the objective of qualifying for the Super-12 and competing with the best teams.

"We came with a momentum we created during the qualification stage and we would want to continue with that exiting the tournament with a busy schedule ahead of us," said Ervine.



Commenting about the narrow loss against Bangladesh, which the team lost by just three runs, he said, "We are disappointed that we could not beat Bangladesh after coming so close."

Ervine talked about the number of games that have gone to the wire in the ongoing T20 World Cup and said that the World Cup has been exciting with a lot of close games.

"I think the World Cup has been very exciting with a lot of close games. If you stay in the game and take it deep then you can take the game where you want to," expressed the left-hander.



The captain also talked about having specific bowling plans for Virat and said that the player is too good to succumb to certain plans. He mentioned that players with the class of Virat adjust according to the plans.

"Just too good a player. If you come out and hit the area. There is no special plan as these guys are great players who can adapt to the situation," said Ervine.

India are scheduled to play against Zimbabwe on November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)

