A look at players who can replace KL Rahul in ICC World Test Championship final

Since batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, Team India will be looking for his potential replacement. The wicketkeeper batter sustained an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.

KL Rahul's injury is a big blow for India, as his presence meant he could open the batting, play in the middle order and do wicket-keeping sometimes if needed.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan can be a possible option, as he has the skills to open for the team or play in the middle order. He was part of the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but did not play.

Ishan has a brilliant first-class cricket record and can bat anywhere in the order. He has played 48 matches in first-class format, having scored 2,985 runs at an average of 38.76 with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.



Yashasvi Jaiswal

This 21-year-old batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed everyone from his under-19 days, and he is in excellent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal also showed consistency in first-class cricket, scoring at every tournament, especially during the knock-out matches. He has scored 1,845 runs in 15 domestic games with an outstanding average of 80.21 and nine centuries and two centuries. His best score in first-class cricket is 265.

In 10 matches of the IPL, he has smashed 442 runs with an average of 44.20. He also has a century and three fifties to his name, with the best score of 124. His strike rate is over 158 in the tournament.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan is performing brilliantly in the domestic cricket. He has been impressive in first-class cricket, and therefore, selectors can give him a chance in the Indian squad. In 37 first-class games, he has scored 3,505 runs with an impressive average of 79.65. He has 13 centuries and nine fifties to his name in the format, with the best score of 301*.


