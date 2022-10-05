A win like this is always good for confidence: SA skipper Temba Bavuma after win against India in 3rd T20I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], October 5 (ANI): Despite the T20I series defeat against India, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that the win in the third and final T20I against the hosts will boost their confidence.

Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten ton and Dwaine Pretorius' three-wicket haul helped South Africa register a 49-run win over India here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India, however, went on to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

"A win like this is always good for confidence. We struggled with the bat in the first game, and our bowling wasn't the best in the last game, but we were clinical today. A lot to take from this game. We didn't turn up with the bat in the first game. In the second game, we couldn't execute our plans. We were a lot clear in the field today, it was a lot more clinical performance today," said Temba Bavuma in a post-match presentation.



The win not only gives the Proteas momentum heading into the upcoming ODI series but also instils some confidence ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"We need the points to qualify for the World Cup (next year). Some new guys will be coming in (for the ODI series) with some fresh energy. Every game from now on is important for us," added the South Africa skipper.

Talking about the match, Rossouw's ton and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 in the third and final T20I.

India's chase was off to a poor start after the hosts lost their skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the first two overs. On a high-scoring pitch, no massive total was safe but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to end at 178 all out in 18.2 overs. (ANI)

