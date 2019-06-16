Australia captain Aaron Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch breaks Ricky Ponting's record

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:48 IST

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday did not just play a match-winning knock of 153 runs against Sri Lanka but his impeccable inning shattered some records.
Finch surpassed former captain Ricky Ponting's record of highest score by an Australian captain in the premier tournament. Ponting, who previously held the record, scored 140 runs in the 2003 World Cup against India but now Finch got this record to his name after scoring 153 runs.
Finch has even bettered his record in the one-day international cricket as he has now eight fifty-plus scores in the format this year which is the most he has ever had in a year.
Moreover, Finch is now the highest run-getter in this edition of World Cup as he has amassed 343 runs in the tournament so far. Interestingly, the second positioned batsman is his opening partner, David Warner, who has 281 runs under his belt.
Apart from Finch's inning, it was Mitchell Starc's astounding performance which helped Australia secure a dominating victory. Starc took four wickets in the match and gave away 55 runs from his 10 overs which helped his side restrict Sri Lanka on just 247 runs when they were chasing a target of 335 runs.
With this victory, Australia have surpassed New Zealand on the points table to claim the top spot with eight points.
Australia will now face Bangladesh on June 20. (ANI)

