Aaron Finch extends stay with BBL side Melbourne Renegades following international cricket retirement

Melbourne [Australia], February 8 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades star Aaron Finch will continue representing the club in the Big Bash League (BBL), after announcing his retirement from international cricket.

One of Australia's most decorated white-ball players, Finch finishes his international career after 254 appearances across all three formats, with 19 centuries to his name.

However, his journey in red will continue.

The foundation Renegade has agreed to a new two-year deal, which will take him into a 14th season with the club.

Finch played his 100th match for the club this season, becoming the first player to reach the milestone for the Renegades.

The 36-year-old enjoyed one of his most successful Big Bash seasons in BBL|12, taking on a new role at number four.

Finch scored 428 runs - including four half-centuries - to finish third in the Player of the Tournament award.

He was also named captain of the Team of the Tournament, stepping back into the leadership role after an injury to Nic Maddinson during the season.

Finch's signature adds to an experienced core of players already locked in for next season or beyond, including the likes of Maddinson, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Shaun Marsh and Jon Wells.

"We are thrilled to have Aaron continuing his career with the Renegades," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said in a statement.



"He has been a Renegade since day one and he has had an unparalleled influence on our club over the past dozen years."

"Aaron might be calling time on his outstanding international career, but it is clear he is still one of the best players in the country."

"His performances in the Big Bash this season, in a new role, were exceptional and he continues to have a significant impact on our team through both his batting and leadership."

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, having already retired from ODIs in September 2022.

"Realising that I would not be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," ICC quoted Finch as saying at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," he added.

Finch was recognized as a powerhouse at the top of the order, and he was also part of the squad that won the

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 and led Australia to T20 World Cup 2021 win as a captain. Finch scored 3,120 runs in 103 T20I matches and holds the record for the highest score in a men's or women's T20I innings with his 172 in 76 balls against Zimbabwe in July 2018. He also holds the record for most T20I matches as captain, leading in 76. Finch scored two 100s and 19 half-centuries in his T20 international career.

His overall T20 statistics truly showcase his gigantic status in the format. He played 382 matches and scored 11,392 runs in 376 innings at an average of 33.80. Finch has eight tons and 77 fifties in the format, with a best score of 172. His strike rate is 138.53.

He played five Test matches, scoring 278 runs. In ODIs, he aggregated 5,406 runs in 146 matches with 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

Finch has been the top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, achieved fourth place in ODIs and reached a best of 59th in the Test rankings. He won the ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year in 2018 for his knock against Zimbabwe, having previously won it in 2014 for his 156 runs from 63 balls against England in Southampton. (ANI)

