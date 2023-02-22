Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Legends League Cricket on Wednesday announced confirmation from Aaron Finch for playing in LLC Masters in Doha.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on the 6th of February 2023.

Aaron represented Australia in 254 international matches in different formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is. He led the Australian team in 76 T20Is and 55 ODIs before retiring. In his illustrious career of 12 years, he scored 8,804 runs with 17 ODI centuries and two T20 tons.



Aaron Finch on his association with LLC Masters said, "I am really excited to be joining Legends League Cricket, I think it is a fantastic initiative and looking forward to playing with and against a lot of high-quality former international cricketers."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "When we started Legend League Cricket, we were sure to bring in every player back into the field, who has retired from international cricket. Most of the cricketers went on, to either become commentators, coaches or opened their cricket academy, despite having lots of cricket left in them. Even the fans want to see them in action. It gives immense satisfaction and happiness to welcome Aaron to be on board to play with us at LLC Masters."

The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzaq and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in Legends League Cricket. (ANI)

