Aaron Finch looking to form 'solid base' of players ahead of T20 World Cup

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:56 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Australia's Aaron Finch has stressed on forming a 'really solid base' of 14-16 players which will lead them in the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
Australia, on October 8, announced their 14-man squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Australia will play a three-match T20I series against both the teams.
"We know what style we want to go with over the next twelve months, so I think that makes it a little bit clearer to be able to map out how you go about that. So I expect that to be a little bit smoother (than the World Cup lead-in), and obviously with form and injuries and stuff, the personnel can change," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.
"But these 14 guys that we've got here, that's a plan to move forward with them over the next 12 months leading up to that (T20) World Cup. To form a really solid base of 14-16 players that can take us into that World Cup," he added.
Finch also wants continuity in the team to work towards the premier tournament.
"We've seen the T20 format over the years is probably the format where guys have rested a lot. And that will probably change leading into a World Cup I daresay," he said.
"So I think it will be a great opportunity for the 14 guys picked here to have that continuity and try and form that bond together and work towards hopefully all being part of a World Cup," Finch added.
Australia will compete against Sri Lanka for the first T20I on October 27. (ANI)

