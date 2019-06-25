Australia skipper Aaron Finch
Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch makes it to Lord's Honours Boards

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms earlier this year.
The Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground congratulated Finch on his brilliant innings off just 116 balls before Jofra Archer dismissed the Australia skipper for 100 after 35.3 overs in the World Cup match.
"A superb innings, Aaron Finch! That century means Finch is the first player to make the Limited-Overs Honours Boards since they were added to the Lord's dressing rooms earlier this year," Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted.

Earlier this year, women cricketers featured at the Lord's Honours Boards as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.
Previously only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.
With the change, England women cricketers Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins' names got immortalised for scoring centuries at the Lord's. Fast bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls at the ground.
Among the men cricketers, Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan's names were mentioned on the honours boards after missing out for so many years.
Interestingly, the world's highest run-getter in both the formats, Sachin Tendulkar has the highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODI's at the Lords. Consequently, he missed out on his name going on the honours boards. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

CWC'19: Ed Sheeran enjoys Steve Smith's dismissal against England

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): England and Australia are currently locking horns with each other at Lord's Cricket Stadium in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and many celebrities have been spotted in the stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Winning the Intercontinental Cup would be great for us: Igor Stimac

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that winning the upcoming Intercontinental Cup would be great for the whole team but remarked that he is not insisting on the tournament results.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:28 IST

Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 group-stage match

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:40 IST

David Warner becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Cricketers remember India's maiden, stupendous World Cup win of 1983

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev-led Indian team's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to nets ahead of Windies clash

Manchester [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday was seen in nets practicing with the Indian team ahead of the World Cup match against West Indies, scheduled for June 27.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

CWC'19: Warne has a warning for England spectators

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England-Australia clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne has urged England fans to not jeer David Warner and Steve Smith as it could motivate the Australian duo into playing better.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:34 IST

Copa America: Japan plays draw with Ecuador 1-1

Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Japan played a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last match of Group C in Copa America on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Jason Roy absence is biggest loss for England: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England's clash against Australia, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that the hosts are going to face a major setback due to the absence of their destructive batsman Jason Roy in the match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:05 IST

Copa America: Uruguay defeat Chile 1-0, finish on top in group C

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Chile 1-0 in their last game to finish on top in group C in Copa America on Monday.

Read More
iocl