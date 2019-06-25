Aaron Finch makes it to Lord's Honours Boards

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms earlier this year.

The Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground congratulated Finch on his brilliant innings off just 116 balls before Jofra Archer dismissed the Australia skipper for 100 after 35.3 overs in the World Cup match.

"A superb innings, Aaron Finch! That century means Finch is the first player to make the Limited-Overs Honours Boards since they were added to the Lord's dressing rooms earlier this year," Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted.



Earlier this year, women cricketers featured at the Lord's Honours Boards as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.

Previously only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.

With the change, England women cricketers Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins' names got immortalised for scoring centuries at the Lord's. Fast bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls at the ground.

Among the men cricketers, Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan's names were mentioned on the honours boards after missing out for so many years.

Interestingly, the world's highest run-getter in both the formats, Sachin Tendulkar has the highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODI's at the Lords. Consequently, he missed out on his name going on the honours boards. (ANI)

