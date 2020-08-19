Aaron Finch targets retirement at the end of 2023 World Cup in India

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 19 (ANI): Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch plans to hang up his boots after the completion of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Finch guided Aussies to the semifinal of the last year's quadrennial event where they lost to eventual champions England.

"My end date at this stage is the World Cup final of the 2023 World Cup in India. That's my goal and I'm sticking to it," SEN Radio quoted Finch as saying.

"That's what I had my mindset on a fair way out but I think this period has just confirmed it. That will see me through to 36, obviously with form and injury permitting," he added.

Finch has three World Cups on the plate if everything goes as planned. He will feature in the 2021 T20 World Cup in India and then he will play in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Originally, Australia was scheduled to host the Men's T20 World Cup this year but it was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic by the International Cricket Council.

"If I thought that I was going to be pushing it to get to that date, this break's definitely confirmed that I'll be ready to go right through to that period," Finch said.

Finch has so far played 126 ODIs and scored 4882 runs at an average of 41.02. He has scored 16 centuries and 26 fifties in the 50-over format.

In the shortest format of the game, the 33-year-old has featured in 61 games and amassed 1989 runs including two centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Finch will be leading Australia in three T20Is and three ODIs against England, beginning September 4. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Old Trafford. (ANI)

