AB de Villiers hints at international comeback for T20 World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 14 (ANI): Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has said he 'would love to' come out of retirement to play ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

De Villiers, who announced his retirement from the international format on May 23, 2018, made a composed 40 from 32 balls in his BBL debut match today.

The right-handed batsman guided Brisbane Heat to a seven-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba.

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," cricket.com.au quoted De Villiers as saying.

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out," he added.

Last month Du Plessis had confirmed that de Villiers was in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to play the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 in Australia. (ANI)

