Abhishek Sharma will be a proper all-rounder for India in future, says Rashid Khan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan believes that Abhishek Sharma will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future.

A dominating bowling effort from Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma had helped SRH restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 120 in 19.4 overs on Wednesday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In response, SRH (121/1) chased down the target with eight balls to spare thanks to a fine batting performance by Jonny Bairstow.

"You will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future who will a lot of matches for his side. You have a lot of ability. If you work hard, you will get the success," Rashid told Abhishek Sharma in a video posted on the official website of IPL.



Talking about his own performance, Abhishek told Rashid: "I was practicing my bowling a lot. Suddenly, when we were in our huddle before the match against Punjab Kings, skipper David Warner told me that you are going to bowl the first over. I did not hear it nicely so confirmed it once again. I asked you a lot about this role, I was also confident of doing the job for our team."

"During lockdown, we were at home. My father is my childhood coach, he was a left-arm spinner so I have learnt a lot from him during lockdown. The variation like slider, I learnt that. I had the confidence of implementing in the game. I think I can bowl this ball at any stage of the game," he added.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Abhishek returned with figures of 2-24 from his four overs. This win was Hyderabad's first in the ongoing season of the IPL.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

