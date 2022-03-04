'Absolutely shattered': Shane Watson expresses grief over Rod Marsh's demise

Melbourne [Australia], March 4 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson expressed condolence over the demise of wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh who passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week.

"Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go to the Ros and the boys. RIP mate," tweeted Watson.



Australian batter Aaron Finch also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Thoughts are with the Marsh family at an incredibly difficult time. Australia has lost a cricketing icon and legend today! Vale Rod Marsh."

Former Australia batter David Hussey also expressed grief and called Rod Marsh's demise a 'sad day'.

"Sad day with the passing of the great Rod Marsh. His saying, "cricket is a simple game made complicated" still resonates with me. Rod will be missed, thoughts are with his family," tweeted Hussey.

Marsh, who was among the initial inductees to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, made his debut against England at Brisbane in 1970 and retired 14 years later with the then world record of 355 victims in 96 Tests. This tally comprised 343 catches and 12 stumpings.

Marsh was also a useful batter and the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Tests. He aggregated 3,633 runs in Test cricket including three centuries. In 92 ODIs, he scored 1,225 runs, took 120 catches and effected four stumpings. (ANI)

