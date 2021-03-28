'Absolutely yes': Pandya on him bowling in 3rd ODI against England

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): After playing a knock of 64 runs against England in the third ODI on Sunday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he would be bowling in order to give the hosts an extra cushion while fielding.

India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329 in the allotted fifty overs. Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered fifty-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.

"We do not have many options. At one point, we thought of 360 but I and Rishabh got out at the wrong time, otherwise, it would have been a different story. I do not think it was much different, just simple cricket, we backed ourselves and we have done it many times," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports at the midway mark.



"We did not get what we expected for the team, we would have added a few more had we batted for long but we have to be okay with whatever we have got. We need to bowl proper balls and make it difficult for them. We just have to be smart, I feel if we bowl in the right areas, we have a chance," he added.

When asked whether he would bowl in the third ODI, Hardik said: "Absolutely yes."

In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a bowler but he was not called upon to bowl. Hardik impressed one and all with his bowling in the T20I series and he even came up with a match-winning spell in the fourth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

