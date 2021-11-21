Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls defeat Bangla Tigers by six wickets

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 (ANI): Delhi Bulls powered their way to yet another victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after registering a six-wicket win over the Bangla Tigers on Saturday.

Delhi Bulls shone with the ball after winning the toss and restricted the Bangla Tigers to 69/6 in their 10 overs. Sherfane Rutherford and Eoin Morgan's cool and calm innings helped the Delhi Bulls chase down their target in 8.1 overs.

Chasing 70 in 10 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell to Luke Wood on the first ball of the innings and James Faulkner dismissed Rilee Rossouw in the very next over, leaving the Bulls at 9/2.

The Bulls found themselves in more trouble when Mohammad Hafeez was caught out in the fourth over.



However, Rutherford struck two boundaries off Tom Hartley's bowling and kept the Bulls in the chase. The West Indian put the Delhi Bulls in the driver's seat with an innings of 27 runs from 14 balls and following his departure Eoin Morgan took the responsibility and finished the chase with an unbeaten knock of 26 runs from 16 balls.

Earlier, the Delhi Bulls ran through the Bangla Tigers batting line-up. Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Andre Fletcher and Captain Faf du Plessis in the second over, which left the Tigers reeling at 8/2.

Thereafter, Adil Rashid also joined the party, taking the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai and Johnson Charles. The Tigers were in dire straits when Romario Shepherd bowled out Benny Howell as they were reduced to 28/6 in 5.5 overs.

However, Isuru Udana (21* runs from 14 balls) and James Faulkner (19* runs from 13 balls) struck some big hits in the last four overs of their innings. Their unbeaten partnership of 41 runs from 25 balls helped the Tigers raise their score to 69/6 in their 10 overs.

Brief scores: Bangla Tigers 69/6 (Isuru Udana 21*, James Faulkner 19*, Adil Rashid 2-6) vs Delhi Bulls 71/4 (Sherfane Rutherford 27, Eoin Morgan 26*, James Faulkner 2-9) (ANI)

