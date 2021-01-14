Abu Dhabi T10: Maratha Arabians to take on Northern Warriors in season opener

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 14 (ANI): The Abu Dhabi T10 is all set to begin on January 28, with the defending champions Maratha Arabians taking on the Northern Warriors in a mouth-watering season opener.

The tournament is slated to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from January 28 to February 6. The schedule of Abu Dhabi T10, till February 1, was announced on Thursday.

This season there are eight teams divided into two groups. Teams will play three matches each in the group stage before heading into the Super League on February 1. A total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will give way to the playoffs from February 5.

The Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors will battle it out in Group A, while last season's finalists Deccan Gladiators will be up against Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils in Group B. The teams were assigned their respective groups through a Team Draw in December.

Day 1:

Maratha vs Northern Warriors

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers

Day 2:

Pune Devils vs Qalandars

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls



Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

Day 3:

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

Day 4:

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators

The top two ranked teams will take on each other in the Qualifier for a place in the Final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will be up against each other in Eliminator 1 on February 5. Thereafter the runner-up in the Qualifier will play against the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 for a place in the Final on the same day. The third-place match and the Final will be held on February 6.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle will take the pitch for home favourites Team Abu Dhabi on January 29, while globe-trotting all-rounder Andre Russell will don the Northern Warriors' jersey on the opening day. (ANI)

