Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers hope adaptability, consistency help in clinching title

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 4 (ANI): After 11 days of scintillating performances, two sets of 11 players each will take the field for the top prize as the curtains come down on Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10.

The newly inducted New York Strikers, led by Kieron Pollard, will take on defending champions Deccan Gladiators in the final at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi, as per a press release from Abu Dhabi T10.

The New York Strikers have been in impeccable form ahead of the final, winning all but one of their games in the tournament so far, with more than one player stepping up to the plate at important times, putting in telling performances en route the summit clash.

Pollard's men have been the most consistent side in the tournament, and whether it has been with the bat or the ball, the Strikers have always been one step ahead of their competition.

"Whenever you are part of big competitions, you want to make the final and then of course go on and win the trophy, and I am delighted that we have qualified. We have a good and experienced line-up and we have always been as calm and relaxed as possible," coach Carl Crowe said.



While the likes of Rashid Khan and Wahab Riaz lead the bowling attack for the Strikers, the support cast in Akeal Hosein and Jordan Thompson has allowed captain Pollard lots of flexibility in terms of options with the ball. And coach Carl Crowe is delighted that the squad boasts of such depth.

"We have to adapt to what is in front of us. Bowlers like Jordan, Akeal, who keeps giving us great starts, then Wahab and Rashid, when you have that kind of quality with the ball, it allows Pollard lots of opportunity to play around with the line-up and his approach," said the coach.

The Strikers will have to put on another strong performance on Sunday evening when they face the defending champions, and skipper Pollard is very clear about the fact that the team needs to put their best foot forward.

"Well done to the entire team who have done well and helped us get to the final here. But we must play the same kind of consistent cricket that we have produced so far in the preliminary rounds when we take the field in the final. It has been a total team effort up until and now, and I hope the fans keep supporting us like they have," Pollard said.

For the Strikers, it will be go-time very soon once again, and all eyes are on the big prize.

Pollard and Co will have their task cut out, and will hope the winning habit they have developed will see them through. (ANI)

