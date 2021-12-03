Abu Dhabi T10: Pretty sure Deccan Gladiators will play final, says team owner

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 (ANI): Deccan Gladiators team owner is confident that his side will reach the finals of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Deccan Gladiators finished the league stage at the top of the table in the Abu Dhabi T10 with seven wins from 10 matches. The side faces Delhi Bulls in Qualifier 1 on Friday.

"This time, everything has gone the way we wanted. We got the players we wanted during the Players Draft. I am pretty sure that we will play in the Final with the kind of all-rounders we have. The credit goes to Coach Mushtaq Ahmed and the team analyst Prasanna Agoram. They are playing a vital role," said the Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover in a statement.



When asked about the thought process behind selecting the Deccan Gladiators team for the current season in the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft, he said, "We have Mushtaq Ahmed as a coach for the last three years. I grew up watching him play. So, we have a lot of respect for him.

"We also have a very good analyst, Prasanna Agoram. These people have a lot of knowledge. In consultation with them, we selected our players. I am happy with the players we selected. The combination is perfect," Grover added.

The Gladiators team owner also went on to open up about the franchise's plans to expand and go global in the coming years, "We are just waiting for a pandemic to be over. We have a lot of plans to go globally. We want more people joining us and more people watching T10."

Speaking further on the strategies being planned, Grover said, "This year, we could not work a lot on fan activation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the social media team has done a good job within the limitations.

"We have plans and strategies from next year onwards. Our vision is very clear. We want to create a full-packaged brand. We want to play some friendly matches in India as well," he signed off. (ANI)

