Abu Dhabi T10: Sony Pictures Networks India becomes official broadcast partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has returned as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi T10 league and strengthened their commitment towards bringing the unique cricket extravaganza to their audience in the Indian subcontinent. The tournament is slated to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from January 28 to February 6.

Abu Dhabi T10 is the world's only ten-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Also, it is the first-ever internationally approved ten-over format competition. Abu Dhabi T10 is a UAE product that has grown into a globally accepted cricket format. Matches have a 10-over-a-side format and duration of 45 minutes a side totaling 90 minutes of play. The tournament is played over ten days, with a round-robin followed by semi-finals and the final.

All 29 Abu Dhabi T10 matches will be telecast live on Sony Six in English and 27 matches on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and will be livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV which will allow viewers to watch the tournament on their mobile phones, bumping potential viewership numbers for the event.



This year's Abu Dhabi T10 will feature eight teams: Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils. The star-studded line-up of international cricket talent features West Indian icons like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, English stars Alex Hales and Sam Billings along with lethal South Africans Imran Tahir and Chris Morris. With more experienced international stars coming into the league, fans can expect not just more entertainment on the field but also a higher level of cricket.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, in a statement, said: "Cricket has always been India's passion and we are excited to partner with this innovative, fast paced format in the Abu Dhabi T10 once again. Abu Dhabi T10 has grown from strength to strength & cricket lovers can look forward to some of the biggest names in the game producing power-packed performances this season."

Shaji Ul Mulk, T10 Sports Management Chairman, stated: "The Abu Dhabi T10 has become increasingly popular in the last few years and it's only fitting that Indian cricket fans get a chance to watch engaging cricket through Sony Pictures Networks India. The matches last for only 90 minutes and each game is guaranteed to have a lot of drama and entertainment. India will witness Abu Dhabi T10 becoming the next big thing in cricket over the next few years." (ANI)

