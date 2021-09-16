Abu Dhabi T10: Stuart Law named head coach of Bangla Tigers

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 16 (ANI): Bangla Tigers on Thursday named former Australia batsman Stuart Law as the new head of the franchise ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with the official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Also joining Law in the coaching staff are former England wicket-keeper batsman Paul Nixon as the new batting coach, whereas one of the game's fastest bowlers, Shaun Tait of Australia will be the new bowling coach. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was earlier appointed icon and captain of the franchise.



After ending his playing career in 2009, Law was Sri Lanka's assistant coach, then was head coach of Bangladesh and has also been West Indies' chief coach.

Speaking about his appointment, Law said: "I have enjoyed my time as coach around the world and have learnt from all my roles. Anything that is new and is innovative like T10 cricket always has an automatic appeal. From a coaching perspective, it presents new challenges to test yourself in a world-class environment. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's best players for Bangla Tigers. I share the enthusiasm of our team owners in building a world-class franchise."

Meanwhile, the franchise has retained West Indies' dashing pair of Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles, Sri Lanka's terrific new-ball bowler Isuru Udana, Afghanistan's mystery spinner Qais Ahmed and United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s pre-eminent batsman Chirag Suri.


