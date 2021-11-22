Abu Dhabi T10: Will Jacks, Howell star as Bangla Tigers beat Northern Warriors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI): Bangla Tigers registered their first victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 league after defeating Northern Warriors by five wickets on Sunday.

After skipper Rovman Powell's innings of 63 runs helped the Warriors post a total of 126/4, Will Jacks played a blistering knock of 57* from 22 balls to help the Tigers chase down the target in 9.1 overs.

Bangla Tigers were in dire straits when they lost five wickets for just 58 runs on the board. Will Jacks showed tremendous form when he smashed Samit Patel for two fours and a six in the second over, however, he kept losing partners at the other end until Benny Howell walked to the crease.

Chasing 127, Howell made his intentions clear when he smacked Chris Jordan for two boundaries and a six in the seventh over.

Jacks took the game completely away from the Warriors when he struck three boundaries and a six off Abhimanyu Mithun's bowling in the eighth over.



Jacks (57* from 22 balls) and Howell (35* from 11 balls) strung an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs in 29 balls to take the Tigers home with 5 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Bangla Tigers had the Northern Warriors on the mat after Gareth Delany was dismissed by Luke Wood in the first over and Kennar Lewis was bowled out by James Faulkner in the second over, leaving the Warriors at 13/2 in 1.2 overs.

Moeen Ali got things going for the Northern Warriors as he struck Isuru Udana for two boundaries and Karim Janat for three boundaries in the third and fourth overs respectively.

However, Moeen's stay at the crease was short-lived as he was bowled out by Janat for 24 runs from 12 balls in the fourth over itself.

Thereafter, skipper Rovman Powell took centre stage and smashed Benny Howell for a six and a four in the fifth over. He rode on the momentum and went on to hit 63 from 27 balls, laced with 4 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Powell was ably supported by Samit Patel, who scored 21* from 13 balls and also strung a partnership of 80 from 35 balls with his skipper. Powell and Patel's explosive batting catapulted the Warriors to a total of 126/4 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Northern Warriors 126/4 (Rovman Powell 63; Luke Wood 1-18) vs Bangla Tigers 130/5 (Will Jacks 57, Benny Howell 35; Umair Ali 1-9) (ANI)

