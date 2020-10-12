ACB awards honorary ambassadorship to Jafar Haand

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board has awarded honorary ambassadorship to a renowned journalist, author and Afghan cricket analyst Jafar Haand on Sunday.

Haand's new book "Three Centuries: History of Cricket in the World and the youngest country Afghanistan" was published recently in which he has detailed about Afghan cricket, its history, achievements and star players.

In a press release, ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai appreciated Haand's efforts in the field of cricket and said: "Whoever serves cricket, gives it proper coverage, conducts research about it and provides constructive criticism should be appreciated and their recommendations considered."



Speaking about giving the ambassadorship to Haand, Yusefzai remarked, "Since Jafar Haand has spent considerable time and effort into researching and writing about Afghan cricket which is reflected in his recent book as well, on behalf of ACB, I award him with the honorary Ambassadorship of Afghan Cricket encouraging him to serve the game further."

The ACB Chairman has purchased 200 copies of Haand's recent book from his personal expenses which shall be distributed in ACB head office as well as regional offices.

"ACB respects and complies with access to information law. Therefore, we have always shared information in a transparent manner with the relevant institutions and research centress," the Chairman concluded. (ANI)

