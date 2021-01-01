ACB celebrates spinner Rashid Khan's historic achievement at ICC awards

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) celebrated the historic achievement of star spinner Rashid Khan who was named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade and featured in the T20I Team of the decade as well.

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, having amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62.

With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men's T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.



ACB leadership applauded Rashid's performances over the years and called his achievement a proud moment not only for him but for the country as well.

"Rashid Khan's elder brother Halim Khan expressed thanks to ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai who requested President of Afghanistan to reward Rashid with a state Medal," the ACB said in an official statement.

ACB CEO Rahmatullah Qureishi Presented an award to Rashid Khan's family on behalf of ACB while the Head of Afghanistan Olympic Committee, Hafizullah Wali Rahimi presented the award on behalf of his organization.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga. (ANI)

