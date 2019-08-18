Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad
Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad

ACB suspends Mohammad Shahzad for one year

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:01 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad will not be allowed to play any form of cricket for a period of one year as the wicket-keeper batsman has been suspended by Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) Discipline Committee for violating ACB's disciplinary rules.
ACB, on Sunday, said that Shahzad breached its Code of Conduct for players repetitively.
"Shahzad has violated ACB's disciplinary rules and regulations previously as well and has not adhered to ACB's Code of Conduct for players. He has travelled out of the country several times violating ACB's policy for players to seek its permission before doing so," ACB said in a statement.
Earlier, on August 10, the board had suspended Shahzad's contract for an indefinite period and said that the Discipline Committee will meet to make a decision. Now after a week, the time period for Shahzad's suspension has been decided by the ACB, which is one year.
Shahzad was ruled out of the World Cup on June 7 due to a knee injury. However, he said that his injury was not severe and it was the board which needed to be blamed for his withdrawal from the team.
However, the cricketing body said that Shahzad was called for questioning by the ACB's Discipline Committee in relation to a disciplinary matter during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but he did not attend.
"Mohammad Shahzad did not attend meetings scheduled with the Discipline Committee on 20th and 25th of the last month," ACB had earlier stated. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Smith hopeful of a return in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith who was ruled out on the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a concussion, said he is hopeful to be available for the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:47 IST

Minister urges Indian participants to compete in true spirit at...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey has urged all the 48 members, who will be representing India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, to compete in the true spirit of participation and make India proud on the global platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:26 IST

Mitchell Johnson elected as MCC Honorary life member

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced that former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary life member of the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:19 IST

No threat to Indian cricket team in West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Ashley Cole announces retirement

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Derby County's Ashley Cole on Sunday announced his retirement from football.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:53 IST

DDCA to name stand after Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced that there will be a stand named after Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:14 IST

Punjab Sports Minister congratulates state's Arjuna, Dronacharya...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday hailed the sporting talent in the state as three players and a coach have been recommended for Arjuna award and Dronacharya award respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:12 IST

Match winning century against New Zealand great source of...

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After scoring a match-winning century, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has said it is a great source of confidence for him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:33 IST

India face 1-2 defeat against New Zealand at Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of world number eight New Zealand by 1-2 in their second match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay creates another...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay Prabhu made another world record of solving pyraminx (pyramid-shaped rubik's cube) puzzles while riding a bicycle on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:26 IST

Hockey India congratulates Kothajit Singh on featuring in 200th match

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hockey India congratulated defender Kothajit Singh Khadangbam for featuring in his 200th international match on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:09 IST

Steve Smith ruled out of final day of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a delayed concussion after being struck on the neck by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer on Saturday.

Read More
iocl