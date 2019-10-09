ACC to take final call on Asia Cup 2020

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): With rising uncertainty over Asia Cup 2020, which is slated to be played in Pakistan, a source in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the final call on the tournament will be taken by Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm their participation in the tournament. With rising tensions among India and Pakistan, the former has refrained from playing bilateral series against Pakistan.

India has been consistent in its stand, that any sport cannot be played with Pakistan until the country stops engaging in terrorism.

"We will wait until June 2020 for BCCI's final decision and after that will take a call whether the tournament will take place in Pakistan or not. The event has been scheduled to be played in Pakistan but we will wait until June for more clarification before the final venue is confirmed," PCB source told ANI.

"And after that ACC will take a call. If you remember last time India was scheduled to host the tournament but the event eventually took place in UAE. This is a tournament which is played under the supervision of ACC and it has been allocated to the PCB so ACC will take a final call after consultation with PCB but the decision will be made around June 2020," the source added.

The Men in Blue last played a match against Pakistan in this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

India won the Asia Cup last time around after defeating Bangladesh in the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

