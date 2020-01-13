Adelaide Strikers defeat Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs in BBL

Adelaide [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 173 runs, Melbourne Renegades had a very poor start as opener Marcus Harris was bowled off Travis Head's fifth delivery of the first over.

The next batsman Sam Harper too failed to leave a mark as he was bowled by Peter Siddle in the next over. Opener Shaun Marsh was then joined by Beau Webster on the field.

Both played a fast-paced innings and helped their struggling side. Head broke their 50-run partnership as he bowled Marsh (21). Mohammad Nabi and Tom Cooper scored six and one run respectively before getting out which put Melbourne Renegade under immense pressure.

The fall of wicket did not stop as Webster, who missed his half-century by one run, was given LBW off Rashid Khan's delivery.

Samit Patel and Daniel Christian were the next batsmen but both of them were removed by Peter Siddle in the 17th over. In the next over, Wildermuth was given LBW and Joe Mennie was run out. Hence, Melbourne Renegades were all out on 110 runs.

After opting to bat first, Adelaide Strikers got off to a flying start as they amassed 36 runs in the first three overs with Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald smashing regular boundaries.

Jack Wildermuth, who bowled the fourth over, handed Melbourne Renegades with their first breakthrough as he got hold of Salt (18). In the next over, Mohammad Nabi sent Weatherald (27) back to the pavilion.

Travis Head and Jonathan Wells then took the field but only managed to form a 24-run partnership before Head (22) was dismissed by Cameron Boyce.

It was Matthew Short and Jonathan Wells' partnership which provided Adelaide Strikers with some momentum. The duo formed an 80-run partnership before Short (41) was run out in the final over of the innings. Wells (58) went on to score a half-century but on the next ball, he was dismissed as well. After the completion of 20 over, Adelaide Strikers managed to put up a total of 173 runs.

Adelaide Strikers will now take on Brisbane Heat on January 14. (ANI)

