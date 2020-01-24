Adelaide Strikers defeat Perth Scorchers in BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers by 16 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

Chasing 182, Perth got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Josh Inglis (5) in the fourth over with just 17 runs on the board.

Liam Livingstone and Kurtis Patterson then retrieved the innings for the hosts as the duo put on 49 runs for the second wicket, but Strikers came back into the match in the ninth over as Patterson (17) was sent back to the pavilion by Billy Stanlake, reducing Scorchers to 66/2.

Livingstone kept on charging at one end, but Scorchers lost the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh (4) in the 12th over with the side 95 runs away from the target.

Strikers finally got the breakthrough of Livingstone (79) in the 16th over to send the Scorchers to the backfoot. The side was reduced to 115/5 and still needed 67 runs from 29 balls.

Scorchers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side faced a 16-run defeat.

Earlier, Phil Salt's knock of 59 runs enabled Adelaide Strikers to post a total of 181/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Openers Jake Weatherald and Salt provided the team with a solid start as the duo put on 71 runs inside eight overs. Scorchers finally got the wicket of Weatherald (35) in the eighth over.

Soon after, Salt (59) was also sent back to the pavilion by Ashton Agar, reducing Strikers to 97/2 in the 10th over.

Travis Head (35), Alex Carey (25), and Jonathon Wells (23*) played cameos in the end to take Strikers' total past the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers 181/5 (Phil Salt 59, Jake Weatherald 35, Matthew Kelly 2-26) defeat Perth Scorchers 165/7 (Liam Livingstone 79, Kurtis Patterson 17, Wes Agar 3-36) by 16 runs. (ANI)

