Adelaide Strikers sign star BBL batter Chris Lynn for season 12 of league

Adelaide [Australia], August 25 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers announced on Thursday that former Australian batter Chris Lynn has signed with the side for the upcoming 12th season of the Big Bash League.

One of the most influential and successful players in Big Bash history, the explosive top-order batter will travel south this season, tasked with wowing fans in one of the world's most iconic cricketing venues.

Lynn is the only player to notch more than 3,000 BBL runs, amassed in 102 appearances with the Brisbane Heat, and has struck the most sixes (180), sitting well clear of fellow big-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell (109) in the second spot.

Available for 11 of the Strikers' 14 regular season fixtures, fans will have plenty of chances to see Lynn in action as Adelaide look to qualify for a third consecutive Finals series.

A BBL season 2 Championship player, the powerful right-hander also claimed consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in BBL 5 and BBL 6 and has represented Australia on 22 occasions across both T20I and ODI cricket.

Long-serving captain of the Heat, Lynn smashed a century against the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 5 and has another eight knocks of 80 or higher to his name throughout and 11-year Big Bash career.

The 32-year-old averages 34.5 in BBL matches at an incredible strike rate of 148.8 and has travelled the world as a limited-overs specialist, featuring in the Indian Premier League, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.



Strikers and Heat fans will be circling December 23 on the calendar, with the two sides set for a Friday night showdown at the Gabba followed by a return clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 14 January.

Lynn cannot wait to call Adelaide home this season, speaking with excitement about the prospect of playing at Adelaide Oval.

"I will be doing my best; I will be coming down to Adelaide fit and strong and ready to score a heap of runs and even more importantly, put on a show for the fans, who are the backbone of the Adelaide Strikers," said Lynn in a statement.

"It always such a great atmosphere walking into Adelaide Oval, and not only that but walking over the bridge on game day, the atmosphere in the city is great. I know the fans will be out in force this summer."

Head Coach Jason Gillespie said a player of Lynn's calibre was an outstanding acquisition for the club.

"We all know the qualities that Chris Lynn brings to the table. He is a proven match-winner, an experienced leader and a great character to have around the group," Gillespie said.

"His record speaks for itself. We are thrilled to have him and know he can play an important role for us this summer."

The Strikers will further strengthen their squad at the inaugural KFC BBL Draft this Sunday, August 28. The event will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo.

Adelaide begins its KFC BBL|12 campaign against BBL|11 finalists the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, December 14 at Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

